First To Know Weather - The 80s Stick Around

ENTER DATELINE — We are starting off once again in the mid to low 60s, it is a little humid but otherwise comfortable. Our skies start off mostly clear, but clouds will build in the afternoon. There will be a better chance for showers today than yesterday.

We will be in the mid 70s by midday climbing a little more into the low 80s by the late afternoon. Showers can start around 2 P.M. with some thunder at times. Yesterday we did not get as much as we wanted to see, but today looks to be a better chance overall.

The moisture flow from the east will keep morning lows and even our highs relatively consistent. The only factor for highs will be how much sun we get through the clouds. Either way we will be staying above average, with a small chance for showers every day this week. We are keeping an eye on a cold front around Easter. As of now it will likely pass the following Monday instead of Easter Sunday.

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