Midday Update: Thomasville City Schools open $52M campus, Flood Watches in effect through tonight, and more

Monday, August 04th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Thomasville City Schools open $52M campus with new security and phone policy. New security upgrades include weapons detection systems, shatter-resistant film, and more school resource officers.

2) UPDATE: Valdosta Police arrests three teens following Saturday's disturbance at the mall. Valdosta Police Department says social media posts were circulating online saying there was an active shooter at Valdosta Mall. VPD says there's no evidence suggesting there's an active shooter.

3) Monday marks President Marva Johnson's first week on FAMU's campus. She released a video message saying she's ready to listen, lead, and work collaboratively to preserve the legacy of FAMU while advancing the school forward.

4) Monday's Forecast: Flood Watches are in effect until 8 tonight. Storms will fire up on and off throughout the beginning of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

