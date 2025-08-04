Rain activity continues to start the work week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the work week kicks off, the rain continues!

Monday morning showers hug the Big Bend coast, but are moving north and northeast.

A stationary front continues to sit over our area, providing moisture for showers and storms.

The current activity is expected to ramp up into the afternoon with the main threats being isolated flooding and gusty winds.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for a majority of our neighborhoods as 1-3" of additional rainfall are expected.

These showers will keep temperatures in the 80s for most and low 90s for southwestern neighborhoods who will be drier throughout the day.

The rest of the week isn't looking much drier, so keep those umbrellas around! Rain chances stay up through the week as temperatures stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Stay dry!

