Midday Update: Thomasville celebrates life of Deontavis Cooper, U.S. and Iran trade strikes, and more

Monday, June 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Celebrating the life of Deontavis Cooper, remembering a legacy beyond football. Family, friends, teammates, and community members packed the Thomas County Auditorium Saturday to celebrate the life of Deontavis Cooper, known as "Big Coop." Cooper died over a week ago in a car crash just hours after graduation.

Thomasville celebrates life of Deontavis Cooper, remembering a legacy beyond football

2) US and Iran trade strikes, raising questions about future of ceasefire. The United States said Monday that it bombed radar and drone sites in Iran after Tehran shot down an American drone over the weekend. Iran then said it launched a strike of its own, and Kuwait reported incoming fire.

US and Iran trade strikes, raisings questions about ceasefire

3) Trump to headline 'Great American State Fair' after artists drop out. “The Great American State Fair," recently had several musical guests back out partly over the event's ties to President Donald Trump. Now, Trump himself is slated to headline the festivities, the organizers said Saturday.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in Washington.

4) Time Travel into Florida 1776 festival brings colonial history to life in Tallahassee. Reenactors and historical interpreters helped families explore Florida's little-known role in the Revolutionary War era at a Tallahassee festival.

Time Travel into Florida 1776 festival brings colonial history to life in Tallahassee

5) Monday Forecast: We'll get into the mid 80s and still incredibly muggy. We do still have a chance of scattered showers and storms later this afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Rain Chances Drop

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