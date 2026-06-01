First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Are Going Down

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is very warm this morning ranging from the low 70s in south Georgia, to the upper 70s along the coastline. It's also incredibly muggy as well, with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies overhead.

We will be in the mid 80s this midday and still incredibly muggy. We do still have a chance of scattered showers and storms later this afternoon. They can start anytime after 12 P.M. but should get stronger around 2 P.M. While this will be focused along the coastline, showers can pop up anywhere. The chances end around 9 P.M.

Drier air slides in after Tuesday, dropping the humidity and the rain chances. Conditions will be more comfortable, and sunnier heading into this weekend.

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