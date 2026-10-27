Midday Update: Teen arrested in Perry St. shooting, Thomasville Domestic Violence Shelter expansion, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, October 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Teen accused in Tallahassee mass shooting will be tried as an adult. A Leon County judge ordered new restrictions for Anthony Rivers III, including no contact with victims or witnesses, as the investigation continues.

Teen accused in Tallahassee mass shooting will be tried as an adult

2) Local organizations address youth gun violence after Perry Street shooting injured four students. Leon County Schools says four students from three different schools were hurt, as Omega Lamplighters pushes for community-wide support.

Local organizations address youth gun violence after Perry Street shooting injured four students

3) Thomasville domestic violence shelter plans expansion with new grant. A million-dollar community development grant awarded to the City of Thomasville will help fund a new Halcyon Home shelter, allowing the organization to double its capacity.

Thomasville domestic violence shelter could double its space to serve more women and children with new grant

4) Wakulla voters weigh in on Amendment 3 as early voting opens: tax relief or a loss of local control. Supporters say the measure offers much-needed property tax relief, while opponents warn it could gut local services and hand more control to the state.

Wakulla voters weigh in on Amendment 3 as early voting opens: tax relief or a loss of local control

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the low 80s today and that's where we'll stay for the rest of the week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Another Clear Day (10-27-2026)

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