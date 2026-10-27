First To Know Weather - Another Clear Day (10-27-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the upper to low 50s. Some areas may need a jacket others, maybe not so much. Still, by 10 A.M. we will reach the low 60s, and no one will need those jackets anymore. Highs this afternoon will be slightly above average in the low 80s, and that will be here to stay for the rest of the week.

Skies are clear this afternoon, but clouds will return this evening and overnight. The moisture is building, and it will dominate the area with mugginess by the end of the week. This will also lead to more clouds, and even a few showers by the weekend. Not enough to cancel Halloween plans, but it could add some spookiness.

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