Thomasville domestic violence shelter plans expansion with new grant

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — For one South Georgia domestic violence survivor, leaving an abusive relationship meant walking away with only the clothes on her back. Now, as she works to rebuild her life, a new grant will help a Thomasville shelter make room for more women and children who need a safe place to go.

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Thomasville domestic violence shelter could double its space to serve more women and children with new grant

For Lisa Foy, the decision to leave came after a year of experiencing domestic abuse. She reached a point where she knew she needed a change.

"It was really rough, I threw my hands up, said I can't take it no more, I'm gone," Foy said.

When she left, Foy didn't take much with her — just the clothes on her back. Without a plan in place, a friend told her about Halcyon Home, a shelter that has served domestic violence survivors across Decatur, Grady, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas counties for more than 30 years.

While Foy was able to get support from the shelter, other survivors like her were not — a challenge Executive Director Jennifer Green says the shelter is currently facing.

"We don't have enough space for all the people that require services. So, oftentimes we are turning women away, turning women and children away. Probably just this week alone, we've probably turned away 15 people. We're the only shelter in our five county area," Green said.

In 2025, the shelter served 302 families and had to turn away nearly 120 women.

Now, a $1 million community development grant awarded to the City of Thomasville will help fund a new shelter. Green says the shelter currently serves up to 16 women and children, and the new building will give them the chance to help serve more.

"They will build us the domestic violence shelter that would allow us to double our space, um, the capacity. It will have more space for children, separate spaces for teenagers, um, a media room where women can apply for jobs and look for housing, um, spaces for other professionals to come in to do services," Green said.

Foy says the support she's received from the shelter has helped her see herself differently.

"Self-esteem is slowly coming back. I didn't have any when I got there. And I was always putting myself down. It's made me stronger and love a little more," Foy said.

The project still needs about $3 million in funding. Organizers have met with an architect and are moving forward with plans to meet with contractors.

The building is expected to open in January 2029.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, Halcyon Home has a 24-hour crisis line. That number is 229-226-6666.

If you'd like to help, the shelter also needs everyday essentials like toiletries, trash bags and laundry supplies. Call the shelter or visit its website to learn how to donate.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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