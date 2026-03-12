Midday Update: Tallahassee transfers TMH to FSU, Florida GOP pushes voter verification bill, & more

Thursday, March 12th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Thursday Forecast: Following a stormy start, conditions will continue to improve as we move into our afternoon hours. As skies begin to clear, we'll be heading into the high 70s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

2) Tallahassee City Commission votes to transfer Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University. The Tallahassee City Commission voted Wednesday morning to transfer Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University, approving the deal in a 3-2 vote following a year of discussion.

3) Tallahassee city commissioners approve $8.9M police contract, reject road extension request. Commissioners voted 4-1 to ratify a new three-year contract with the Big Bend Chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association. The agreement covers police officers, investigators, sergeants, and lieutenants and includes an estimated $8.9 million in wage increases over the life of the contract.

4) Thomasville expands home energy financing program, adds new option for gas appliances. Thomasville is expanding a program that helps homeowners pay for costly home upgrades through their utility bills while also adding a new financing option for gas appliances.

5) GOP lawmakers in Florida push for voter verification changes ahead of midterms. Florida’s version of the Save America Act — requiring citizen verification to vote — is getting closer to becoming law this year. That’s despite critics and voting rights groups warning it’ll disenfranchise thousands of eligible voters.

