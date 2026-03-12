Tornado Warning Issued for Grady and Thomas counties

UPDATE
7:45 a.m.
The Tornado Warning in Grady and Colquitte counties has expired.
7:30 a.m.;
A Tornado Warning is in effect for Thomas County including Thomasville, Boston, and Everett until 8 a.m..
Original
A radar indicated and confirmed Tornado Warning is in effect for Grady, Thomas, and Colquitt counties.
The warning will remain in effect until 7:45 a.m.
This is the time to get to your safe space. Get to the most central room in your home with no windows.
