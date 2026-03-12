Tallahassee city commissioners approve $8.9M police contract, reject road extension request

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee commissioners approved an $8.9M police deal and rejected a road extension request from St. Joe Company.

On a day where Tallahassee city commissioners approved the transfer of Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare to Florida State University, commissioners addressed other business Wednesday evening.

Commissioners voted 4-1 on two measures during their meeting, which also drew public pushback on closed-door negotiations and road construction delays in Southwood.

Commissioners voted 4-1 to ratify a new three-year contract with the Big Bend Chapter of the Florida Police Benevolent Association. The agreement covers police officers, investigators, sergeants and lieutenants and includes an estimated $8.9 million in wage increases over the life of the contract.

City leaders say the deal raises the starting salary for officers and investigators to $71,000 and includes step pay increases each year. The contract received strong support from officers, with 98% voting in favor of the agreement.

A supporter of the contract said the deal provides financial stability and labor peace.

"That's going to give us reassurance financially. It's going to bring us labor peace, and we can move forward with a really good contract," the supporter said.

One community member spoke out in opposition to the contract, citing concerns about closed-door negotiations.

"We demand that our city open this contract negotiation process to the public, and we demand that the city commissioners do not pass this budget. The police don't need more money. The people do," the neighbor said.

Commissioners also heard concerns from Southwood residents about delays in road construction. A development order required a section of Orange Avenue between Biltmore Avenue and Southwood Plantation Road to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025, by the developer, the St. Joe Company.

That deadline has passed and the developer submitted an extension request. Residents say the delays are creating safety and environmental concerns and asked the city to deny the extension.

"We should not have to organize petitions just to ensure that agreements are enforced. It's not a fair fight between individual homeowners and a company like Saint Joe Company, and that is why we're coming to you to stand up for us," one neighbor said.

After a motion from Commissioner Jack Porter, commissioners voted 4-1 to reject the extension and move forward with a notice of violation.

City leaders say they will begin applying sanctions against the developer but expect a legal response.

