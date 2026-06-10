Midday Update: Tallahassee Southside development public hearing, Leon Co. Commissioners warn $71m loss, & more

Wednesday, June 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Tallahassee southside development proposal draws support and concern ahead of public hearing. A proposed 474-acre mixed-use development near Woodville Highway and Capital Circle Southeast could bring more than 1,400 housing units.

Tallahassee southside development proposal draws support and concern ahead of public hearing

2) Leon County warns of $71 million loss if voters approve governor's property tax cut proposal. Leon County staff say they would be left with $3.5 million to fund everything that is not state-mandated.

Leon County warns of $71 million loss if voters approve Governor's property tax cut proposal

3) Alvin Payton Jr. wins District 177 special election runoff in Lowndes County. The special election determined who will complete the remainder of the District 177 term left vacant after former state representative Dexter Sharper resigned amid federal fraud charges.

Alvin Payton Jr. wins District 177 special election runoff in Lowndes County

4) Donalds pledges push for property-tax relief if November amendment falls short. The GOP frontrunner said voters are less interested in campaign standings than the cost of living.

Donalds pledges another push for property-tax relief if November amendment falls short

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll be getting hot today, getting into the mid-90s. Shower activity will mainly be across the Big Bend; however, we can't rule out a few moving into South Georgia. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Heat steadily increasing (6/10/2026)

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