Georgia Representative Dexter Sharper resigns following pandemic unemployment fraud charge

VALDOSTA, GA — Georgia Representative Dexter Sharper has resigned. He represented District 177, which includes Valdosta and he's been in that role since 2013.

In a Facebook post on Monday, he wrote in part,

After prayerful reflection, today I have stepped down from my position in the Georgia House of Representatives. I believe in facing every season with faith, responsibility, and clarity, and I am committed to moving forward with purpose.

In late January, it was announced that Sharper is facing federal charges after prosecutors say he fraudulently collected thousands of dollars in pandemic unemployment assistance while continuing to work and earn income from multiple jobs.

In a press release from the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of Georgia, Sharper was charged with making false statements to fraudulently obtain emergency pandemic unemployment assistance payments.

Sharper is the third Georgia state representative to face federal charges related to pandemic unemployment fraud.

What prosecutors allege

In 2020, the U.S. Congress created special unemployment compensation programs to provide cash assistance to individuals who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants were required to submit a certification for every week they wished to claim benefits, attesting to whether they were actively seeking work and the reason they were unemployed.

Sharper allegedly applied for unemployment assistance benefits for April 2020 through May 2021. In his initial application, he stated that he had only one employer — Dexter Sharper Party Rental — which had employed him for 40 hours per week for over 7 years, but that he had not worked since March 13, 2020. In 38 separate weekly certifications, he stated that he had not worked or earned any wages, was actively looking for work, and had not refused any work.

Prosecutors allege those claims were false. Sharper was reportedly working and earning money from at least 2 — and sometimes 3 — jobs each week. He received at least $325 every week from the Georgia General Assembly for his position as state representative. His party rental business was also allegedly operating and generating up to $2,231 in income per week. Sharper was also allegedly collecting up to an additional $275 per week for work as a musician.

As a result of the allegedly false application and 38 subsequent certifications, Sharper collected a total of $13,825 in unemployment assistance benefits, prosecutors say he was not entitled to receive.

The case is being investigated by the Georgia Office of the State Inspector General, U.S. Department of Labor Office of Inspector General, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and DeKalb County District Attorney's Office.

