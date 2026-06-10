Heat steadily increasing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Highs Wednesday will reach the low to mid 90s, but we will continue to climb through the rest of the week.

The only relief from the heat will be isolated showers through Friday, becoming scattered into the weekend.

Shower activity Wednesday will mainly be across the Big Bend, however, can't rule out a few moving into south Georgia. Most will get in on mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Over the next 5-7 days, the heat is cranking up. Highs will climb to the upper 90s and once humidity is factored in, triple digit heat indices will be felt across the area. This will lead to dangerous heat, so make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and hydrated!

The weekend is looking stormy as a mix of the sea breeze, daytime heating, and an approaching cold front will provide ample amounts of moisture to fire up showers and storms. The front will approach from the north, but not push through the area.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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