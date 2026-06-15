Midday Update: Tallahassee organizations work on a plan to prevent violence, MWSBE repeal, and more

Wednesday, June 7th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Tallahassee leaders call on the community to help prevent gun violence. The push comes as city leaders and law enforcement warn teens and young adults about pop-up parties following multiple shootings in recent weeks.

Tallahassee leaders push community engagement to prevent youth violence

2) County to identify restructuring model following repeal of MWSBE program. Leon County officials say the MWSBE program clashes with a pending law cracking down on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies within local government.

Leon County to bring back new model to Commission following repeal of MWSBE program for clashing with new law

3) First responders gather in Mount Pleasant to honor late trooper. The annual First Responders Celebration brought together agencies from multiple communities to recognize the men and women who work around the clock to keep others safe. Neighbors also honored Trooper Craig Gaines who died late last year.

First responders from multiple agencies gather in Mount Pleasant for annual celebration honoring service

4) Trump says deal to end war with Iran is complete. The president announced the agreement on Sunday, saying it could end the monthslong conflict and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Pakistan's Prime Minister also confirmed Trump's claim.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump is pictured during an event where he signs a proclamation about the fishing industry, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

5) Monday Forecast: It will be a very hot and humid midday today. Highs will be hanging around the upper 80s and low 90s with the heat index in the low 100s. Luckily, the clouds should help make it feel a little cooler. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details.

First To Know Weather - Storms Again Today (6-15-2026)

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