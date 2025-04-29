Midday Update: Tallahassee man charged with shooting dog, The Unsolved Murder of Jody Kilgore, and more

Tuesday, April 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tallahassee man charged with shooting dog, he says the dog bit his child.John Pender is facing charges of animal cruelty and child abuse after LCSO says he shot a dog after he said the dog bit his child.

Tallahassee man charged with shooting dog, he says the dog bit his child

2) Florida State student union reopens, symbolizing resilience and community healing. The Student Union reopened on Monday, following the deadly April 17th attack on campus.

FSU students continue to heal as Student Union reopens following shooting

3) A Decade Without Justice: The Unsolved Murder of Jody Kilgore. On October 6, 2014, Kilgore was murdered outside his home on Spring Court in Crawfordville. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

A Decade Without Justice: The Unsolved Murder of Jody Kilgore

4) Tuesday's Forecast:Temperatures will stay warm and humid with temps rising to the upper 80s. There's another chance of scattered, spotty storms this afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has details below.

Another chance for storms Tuesday before chances less by week's end

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.