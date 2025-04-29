Another chance for scattered pop-up storms Tuesday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There were some who missed out on Monday afternoon and evening storm and rain chances, but we have another chance Tuesday!

Another afternoon of warm, humid weather and enough energy in our atmosphere help set off scattered spotty storms again Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Collision of outflow boundaries help aid storm development into central and western Big Bend neighborhoods Monday, and the same can happen Tuesday!

It is almost like a pinging effect.

One storm dissipates, forms an outflow boundary, and that boundary collides with another storm's boundary. Poof, another storm forms where boundaries collide.

Rain chances lower through the second half of the week, but temperatures stay warm.

We will top out in the mid to upper 80s all week long.

