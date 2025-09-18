Midday Update: Tallahassee/Leon County fire services contract latest, Donna Adelson new trial?, & more

September 18th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) City commissioners move to break agreement with county over fire service fees after lengthy dispute. Tallahassee adopted a record $1.21 billion budget, impacting local tax dollars.

2) COULD DONNA ADELSON GET A NEW TRIAL? State Attorney and local experts weigh in on the defense's new motion. The motion has been filed on the grounds of a guilty verdict being contrary to the evidence presented and juror misconduct.

3) Thomasville rescue dogs trained to help veterans with PTSD. Training lasts 6 to 8 months and prepares dogs to help with PTSD, mobility support, and other service needs.

4) Pushback builds against lawmaker’s call to abolish HOAs in Florida. A South Florida lawmaker’s suggestion to abolish Florida’s homeowners associations is drawing sharp opposition from industry leaders, even as frustrated residents rally behind the idea.

5) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will stay in the low 90s with plenty of sunshine, but it's about to get hotter. Feels-like temps will climb close to 100. The mugginess will dominate through the weekend and into next week. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

