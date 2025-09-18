First To Know Weather - Moisture Returns (9-18-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — After weeks of nothing but dry air, and clear skies the changes are coming.

Wet air holds heat better than dry air, which is why we've had such chillier mornings earlier this week. Now that we are starting to see the moisture build up, morning lows are starting to climb back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

This will also effect the afternoon highs, but not to as a high a degree. They will stay in the low to mid 90s, but the feels like temperature will climb close to 100. The mugginess will dominate through the weekend and into next week.

Moisture also means changes to the sky. As we get into the weekend, we will expect more clouds, and a few more showers. The bigger rain chances look to be by the middle of next week. Stray showers can still be possible on the back end of the weekend.

