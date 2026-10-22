Midday Update: Tallahassee leaders reject county's fire fund report; Worlds of Work Career Fair, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Thursday, October 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) City leaders reject county’s fire fund shortfall report as Tallahassee approves 5-year fire department plan. The Tallahassee Fire Department’s five-year strategic plan is accepted, but commissioners made time to respond to comments made during the county’s workshop on fire services — which pointed to possible mismanagement of the fire service fund.

City leaders reject county’s fire fund shortfall report as Tallahassee approves 5-year fire department plan

2) Tallahassee's Lori Paige Center gets 90 days to find new home after eviction dispute with building owner. After the center was initially given just eight days to leave, ABC 27's Lentheus Chaney found it now has more time — but the girls who depend on it still don't know where they'll go next.

Tallahassee's Lori Paige Center gets 90 days to find new home after eviction dispute with building owner

3) Nationwide 'Vote Is Sacred' tour makes its only Georgia stop in Thomasville as Election Day nears. Faith leaders and neighbors in Thomasville are connecting voting to everyday issues like health care, jobs, and finances as the civic engagement tour reaches Georgia ahead of Election Day.

A nationwide tour focused on civic engagement is making its only Georgia stop in Thomasville, speaking with local faith leaders and neighbors about how voting connects to the issues that affect the community as Election Day approaches.

4) North Florida Worlds of Work career fair returns to Tallahassee as community members search for jobs. The hands-on career fair runs Thursday and Friday across the Tallahassee State College and Lively Technical College campuses, with more than 100 businesses attending.

North Florida Worlds of Work career fair returns to Tallahassee as community members search for jobs

5) Thursday Forecast: We'll get back into the low 80s by the late afternoon. The clouds will return this weekend, but it will still be mostly sunny. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - High pressure maintains the pattern

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