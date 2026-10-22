First to Know Weather - High Pressure Holds Our Pattern

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to upper 40s, and some low 50s today. Keep those jackets on throughout the morning, but we can set them aside around 10 A.M. again today. We will hit the 60s by that point, and continue to climb into the low 80s by the late afternoon. This is around average and where we should stay until a small cool down this weekend.

The skies will be sunny again throughout today and even tomorrow. The clouds will return this weekend, but it will still be mostly sunny. Winds are calm again today, but they will gain strength starting Saturday. Gusts could reach anywhere from 25 to 30 mph from the northeast Saturday through Monday.

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