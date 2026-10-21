SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — An interactive job fair is back in Tallahassee at a time when it's difficult for people to find work, helping community members find their niche.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

North Florida Worlds of Work career fair returns to Tallahassee as community members search for jobs

The North Florida Worlds of Work career fair is back for its fourth year. It will take place Thursday, October 22, and Friday, October 23, at the campuses of Tallahassee State College and Lively Technical College.

Over 100 local businesses across a variety of fields are expected to attend, and each company will have a hands-on activity where attendees can try out what that job does.

More than 4,000 ninth graders from the Big Bend are expected to attend, to get them thinking about their future careers. There are four different zones, with 10 different worlds of work at the event, ranging from construction, to education, to healthcare.

Shelly Bell, vice president for workforce development at Tallahassee State College, discussed the importance of having this event, especially for high schoolers in the Big Bend.

"There's so many different career pathways that students can choose from, and sometimes because it may not be the most obvious, they don't think about it. And so, getting them to start thinking and interacting with businesses in our community and really learning 'what is it going to take for me to enter into this career?'" Bell said.

The event will also be open to members of the public of all ages at Community WOW on Thursday, October 22, from 2-5 p.m.

Nicole Kessler, chief operating officer at Kessler Construction, said why it's especially important for members of the community to come out to Community WOW.

"There are businesses out here with open positions, that are ready to hire. So if you are a senior in high school, if you are an adult reentering the work force, or looking for a job change, bring your resume and meet folks that are ready to hire now." Kessler said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.