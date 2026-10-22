Nationwide 'Vote Is Sacred' tour makes its only Georgia stop in Thomasville as Election Day nears

THOMAS COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — A nationwide tour focused on civic engagement is making its only Georgia stop in Thomasville, speaking with local faith leaders and neighbors about how voting connects to the issues that affect the community as Election Day approaches.

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A nationwide tour focused on civic engagement is making its only Georgia stop in Thomasville, speaking with local faith leaders and neighbors about how voting connects to the issues that affect the community as Election Day approaches.

For Thomasville neighbor Martha Coes, the stakes of the upcoming election are personal. She says the decisions made by elected officials can affect everything from household finances to the future of her community.

"Health care is on the line. The job market is on the line. Finance is on the line. Where we live, the city we live in, everything is on the line," Coes said.

That connection between elections and everyday life is one reason First Missionary Baptist Church in Thomasville is helping host the Vote Is Sacred tour.

Reverend Jeremy G. Rich says the church has a history of community involvement, and he sees voting as another way to help shape the future.

"This vote is more than about who wins office. This is about our engagement to have a positive impact on our future," Rich said.

Rich says elected officials help determine which issues get attention and funding. He also says living in a rural community doesn't make a person's vote count any less.

"One vote per person in a metropolitan city is still one vote per person in a rural community," Rich said.

Thomasville is the only Georgia stop on the tour, organized by Interfaith Alliance and traveling through 15 states ahead of Election Day.

Local partners are also offering election protection training which covers voter care, de-escalation and how to report concerns.

Organizers hope the visit encourages neighbors to stay involved in the voting process and understand how elections can shape their communities. Election Day is November 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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