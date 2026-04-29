Midday Update: Tallahassee City Manager retiring, Leon County School Board tax increase plan advances, & more

Wednesday, April 29th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad announces his retirement after 26 years of service with the City. Goad will step down as Tallahassee city manager by September 2026, concluding a 26-year career with the city that included major infrastructure and utility advancements. Mayor John Dailey hopes to find his replacement before the November election.

Tallahassee City Manager Reese Goad announces his retirement after 26 years of service with the City

2) Leon County School Board proposes tax increase to address funding shortfall. The Leon County School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to move forward with a possible one-point millage rate increase. The move could generate an estimated $24 million for the district.

Leon County School Board advances proposed property tax increase to address district funding shortfall

3) "Answered prayers”: CTD approves Wakulla Transportation as Community Transportation Coordinator Designation. This comes after Big Bend Transit withdrew its application for the designation, leaving Wakulla Transportation as the only applicant.

"Answered prayers”: CTD approves Wakulla Transportation as Community Transportation Coordinator Designation

4) DeSantis-backed redistricting plan moves forward as Democrats prepare legal fight. Florida Republicans are moving quickly to redraw the state’s congressional map before the 2026 midterms, advancing a Gov. Ron DeSantis-backed proposal that GOP leaders believe could deliver the party as many as four additional seats in Congress.

DeSantis-backed redistricting plan moves forward as Democrats prepare legal fight

5) Wednesday Forecast: Things will get hot and humid as we'll get into the low 90s. A spotty shower is possible, but the better chance will be later tonight into tomorrow with the possibility of strong storms. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain and Storm Chances Going Up

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