First To Know Weather - Rain Chances Are Going Up

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is a very warm and humid start to our day today. Temperatures are in the upper to mid 60s with a few low 70s dotted around. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start with a spotty shower or two.

We will still remain humid by midday with temperatures in the low 80s. The clouds will clear after 12 P.M. letting the sun through cooking us to the low 90s. A spotty shower is possible, but the better chance will be later tonight into tomorrow with the possibility of strong storms.

Abc 27 Abc 27

The best chance, as of now, for severe weather Thursday will be in the afternoon after 1 P.M. but there is small chance overnight tonight as well. This is a changing forecast so stick with us for updates as they come. The main threats will be strong gusts and frequent lightning. The threat for tornadoes is very low, but cannot be ruled out.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.