Midday Update: Stay safe in hot weather, Valdosta neighbors fight hunger, & more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 1) Valdosta prepares for summer fun as officials warn residents to stay safe in extreme heat When you're out in the heat, make sure you prioritize safety. Extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the U.S., resulting in about 650 deaths each year.

2) South Street neighbors step up to fight hunger with free weekday lunch program On Tuesday, The South Street Community Care Home in Valdosta will serve free soup and sandwiches. An estimated 20,000 people in Lowndes County are food insecure.

3) Tallahassee Model Railroad Show and Sale runs through Sunday Nearly 40 vendors, tons of layouts, and even Legos in the mix for the first time participated in the railroad show. Vendors like Joe Ray have been coming for years, using model trains to spark connections and support good causes.

4) Soggy days ahead for the Big Bend and South Georgia First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has a look at your forecast. Cloud cover and rain will fill the skies, so highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

