Soggy days ahead for the Big Bend and South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Deep moisture saturates our Big Bend and South Georgia neighborhoods over the next several days.

Have the rain jackets close, because while storms mostly stay offshore to begin the morning, they will be widespread inland by early afternoon.

Cloud cover and rain will fill the skies, so highs are held to the upper 80s and low 90s.

We are under a boundary to our north. At the moment, this is a cold front that will work its way across the southeast into midweek.

When this front arrives to our area and just south, it stalls.

During this time, we are trapped under a deep moisture air mass.

As the font stalls, a low pressure system could form along the boundary.

This leads us to talk about low tropical formation chances.

Tropical development is low at the moment, but even if something tropical did form, the impacts would be similar- soggy weather.

Rain totals along our Southwest Big Bend coastline will be highest with up to 6" possible into the end of the week, but we could see some localized pockets of larger totals inland, too.

We will watch for localized flooding concerns heading into the end of the week.

