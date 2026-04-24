Midday Update: South Georgia wildfires latest, Local artists express concern after DEI programs ban, and more

Friday, April 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) LIVE BLOG: Pineland Road Wildfire burns thousands of acres in Clinch & Echols County, evacuation orders issued. Thursday night, the Georgia Forestry Commission says the Pineland Road fire has now burned more than 31,000 acres and is still 10% contained.

MALIA THOMAS South Georgia wildfires have burned nearly 30,000 acres. Crews are working to protect over 150 at-risk structures as containment remains low.

2) Florida artists express concern over grant funding after governor signs legislation banning DEI programs. Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning DEI initiatives in local governments, raising concerns among local artists about grant funding. The law eliminates DEI offices and allows lawsuits against agencies that violate the ban.

Florida artists express concern over grant funding after governor signs legislation banning DEI programs

3) Gadsden County zoning board denies proposal to turn former Havana internet cafe into bar and lounge. A building with a controversial past in Gadsden County will remain empty after the Planning and Zoning Board denied a proposal to turn it into a bar and lounge Thursday night.

Gadsden County zoning board denies proposal to turn former Havana internet cafe into a bar and lounge

4) "THAT'S JUST FOOLISHNESS": Neighbors weigh in on property tax relief proposals, groups work to educate voters. Florida lawmakers are considering property tax relief plans as Governor Ron DeSantis prepares to call a special session to address the issue.

Neighbors weigh in on property tax relief proposals, groups work to educate voters

5) Florida House, Senate reach budget deal, set May special session after weeks of uncertainty. In separate memos on Thursday, House Speaker Daniel Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton said the chambers had agreed on allocations and would return next month to complete the spending plan.

Florida House, Senate reach budget deal, set May special session after weeks of uncertainty

6) Weekend Forecast: We'll once again get into the mid-80s Friday. An isolated shower can pop up along I-75 after 2:00 p.m. As for Saturday and Sunday, while it won't be a washout, showers are expected to roll in during the afternoon and evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers Possible This Weekend

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