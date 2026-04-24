Gadsden County zoning board denies proposal to turn former Havana internet cafe into bar and lounge

GADSDEN COUNTY, FL — A building with a controversial past in Gadsden County will remain empty after the Planning and Zoning Board denied a proposal to turn it into a bar and lounge.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Gadsden County zoning board denies proposal to turn former Havana internet cafe into a bar and lounge

For the past three years, the former Rio Arcade in Havana has sat empty. The internet cafe was shut down by state authorities, including the Florida Gaming Control Commission, as part of a crackdown on illegal gambling operations.

Investigators say those types of businesses often operate in violation of state gaming laws, leading to closures across the region.

The location has also been tied to violence in the past, including the deadly shooting of Lewis Butler at a nearby internet cafe. The history weighs heavily on neighbors like Edna Hall, who worry history could repeat itself.

"To say that it's going to improve our neighborhood, I'm going to say you can not prove me that that is correct because I've been here long enough to see it, and it hasn't. It has taken away from families that really need something other than that type of environment," Hall said.

Neighbors brought their concerns directly to the Planning and Zoning Board, where members ultimately decided not to recommend the project.

Board members cited several issues with the proposal, including that the property does not meet required parking standards. They also pointed out the location falls within 1,000 feet of a church, which does not meet county requirements for a business of this type.

While the board discussed additional concerns, parking and zoning requirements were among the key reasons why they denied the request.

Property owner Curtis James says he wants to improve the space, not repeat the past.

"You can't hold me accountable for actions that other owners have done. And like Mr. James said, everyone deserves an opportunity. Everyone deserves a chance," James said.

For many in Havana, the decision brings a sense of relief after concerns about the property's past and what a new business could mean for the area. Still, others say they would like to see the building put to good use.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.