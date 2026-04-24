Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning DEI initiatives in local governments, raising concerns among local artists about grant funding.

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Florida artists express concern over grant funding after governor signs legislation banning DEI programs

The law eliminates DEI offices and allows lawsuits against agencies that violate the ban.

In College Town, some artists say the legislation could impact how they access grants. Local artists and organizations have long relied on grant funding, with some tied to community representation.

Josh Johnson, President and CEO of 621 Gallery, said there is growing uncertainty about what comes next for the art community.

"This could potentially be a very slippery slope, that a lot of the grant money that we depend on could come through channels that are appropriated as DEI," Johnson said.

"These organizations are our literal lifeline. And so if they start having fear and trepidation, that fear and trepidation could trickle down to us in the form of lacks of opportunity," Johnson said.

In a Facebook post, DeSantis addressed the legislation.

"Floridians should not be forced to pay for radical climate agendas or identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars. That's why I signed legislation today to prevent all publicly funded entities in Florida, from enacting radical climate policies and promoting the discriminatory DEI agenda," DeSantis said.

Johnson said the law could limit programs that support minority artists and small businesses.

"Access for minority-owned businesses is already small. That’s already a battle that we have spent years fighting to open these doors. These doors, even creaking shut just a bit, could be a death nail," Johnson said.

ABC27's Lentheus Chaney reached out to the Florida Advisory Council on Small and Minority Business Development for comment, but has not heard back.

As the law takes effect, Johnson said artists should prepare for possible changes to funding and access.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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