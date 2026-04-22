Pineland Road wildfire burns thousands of acres in Clinch & Echols County, evacuation orders issued

CLINCH COUNTY, GA — A wildfire in Clinch County and Echols County has burned more than 16,000 acres, according to the Georgia Forestry Commission. It is only 10% contained.

Local authorities are urging some neighbors near the Pineland Road area to evacuate as the flames spread.

The commission is taking the lead on the response to the fire. The GFC says exceptional drought conditions in our area are making the fire spread more quickly.

They're also telling neighbors to stay out of active fire areas, use caution on the roads, keep the airspace clear, and follow instructions from local officials.

Echols County EMA says the American Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter for neighbors impacted by the wildfire at the Venture of Faith Camp located at 1309 GA Highway 135 S

Lake Park, GA 31636. Residents who have evacuated or feel unsafe in their homes should go there.

Neighbors should bring these items if possible:



Medications

Important documents

Clothing and personal items

Bedding/pillows

Items for children (formula, diapers, comfort items)

Neighbors evacuating with campers or motor homes can go to the Alaphoochee tractor show grounds located at 202 Bethel Church Road in Lake Park.

The EMA says Camp Rock is another possible evacuation site.

On Tuesday, the EMA reported the fire had crossed Register Road and told neighbors living near Will Rewis, Chauncey Road, Joes Lane, Worth Lane, Register Road, and the Fruitland area to evacuate immediately.

The EMA also says neighbors should limit their outdoor activity if they smell smoke and keep windows and doors closed. People with respiratory conditions should also take precautions.

The Echols County Sheriff's Office says there are "over 70 personnel on the ground with nearly 45 pieces of equipment actively working the fire."

The Echols County School District says schools will remain open for now, but all outdoor activities have been canceled.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says his office is "working closely with the Georgia Forestry Commission to respond to the increasing threat of wildfires in South Georgia."

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

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