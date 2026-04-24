First To Know Weather - Possible Showers This Weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is still business as usual out there to start today, temperatures are in the mid to low 50s with some low 60s scattered around. Skies start off mostly sunny with clouds returning in the afternoon and evening.

We are in the low 80s by lunchtime, and will climb to the mid 80s like we have been. An isolated weak shower or two can pop up along I-75 after 2 P.M.

There is a better chance of rain Saturday around 2pm until 10pm. Then another chance of rain Sunday from 4 P.M. until 10 P.M. These will be scattered showers so they will be on and off throughout those hours. Thunder is possible, but these should not be strong storms.

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