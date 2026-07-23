Midday Update: Sopchoppy death case reopened, how Gadsden Co. School District handled SRO allegations, & more

Thursday, July 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) How Gadsden County School District handled allegations against officer. Superintendent Elijah Key outlined the district's response after allegations involving former school resource officer Sédele Canidate first surfaced.

New details emerge about how Gadsden County School District handled allegations against former school resource officer

2) Family fights for justice as Sopchoppy woman's death case reopens. Ten years after her death, the case surrounding it has been reopened.

Sopchoppy woman's death case reopened 10 years after she passed away

3) Officials test Leon County equipment before early voting. Leon County election officials tested voting equipment Wednesday to verify that every ballot scanner and tabulation machine is ready before a single vote is cast.

Leon County election officials test and verify voting equipment ahead of early voting season

4) Bainbridge nonprofit and city partner to offer free homeownership education. I See My Baby Inc. is partnering with the City of Bainbridge to launch the Housing Stability Academy, a free education series designed to connect families with resources that support long-term stability and well-being.

Bainbridge nonprofit and city partner to offer free homeownership education academy

5) Thursday Forecast: Today will be a great day to get outdoors and do some yard work, maybe even head to the pool! We'll get into the mid-90s by the late afternoon. Spotty thundershowers could start to pop up after 2:00 p.m., but they will be focused closer to I-75. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Heat Returns

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