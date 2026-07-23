First To Know Weather - The Heat Returns

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s this morning. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but more clouds will pop up into the afternoon along with some isolated showers and thunder.

By midday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s climbing to the mid 90s by the late afternoon. Spotty thundershowers could start to pop up after 2 P.M., but they will be focused closer to I-75. Today will be a great day to get out, and do some yard work maybe even head to the pool! Just be mindful the heat index will be around 105 for many of us today.

There is a frontal system that could bring more rain for us this weekend, but as of now it does not look like a washout. Still have an indoor plan B at the ready.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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