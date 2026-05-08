Midday Update: SOMO Walls Art Project boosts foot traffic for businesses, Push for AI regulations, and more

Friday, May 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Weekend forecast.

1) Murals boost community morale and bring new foot traffic to the area, say community group and artists. Murals in Tallahassee are drawing visitors and boosting business one month after the project was launched by the Knight Creative Communities Institute.

Murals boost community morale and bring new foot traffic to the area, say community group and artists

2) Tallahassee traffic cameras let drivers check road conditions before leaving home.

The Tallahassee Advanced Transportation Management System gives the public access to live traffic camera feeds, allowing drivers to check road conditions from a phone or computer before heading out from home, work, or school.

Tallahassee traffic cameras let drivers check road conditions before leaving home

3) Advocates push Florida lawmakers to revive AI regulations after House blocks bill.

The DeSantis-backed proposal cleared the Senate but stalled in the House, where Speaker Danny Perez said the chamber would not take up the bill and argued artificial intelligence policy should be handled at the federal level.

Advocates push Florida lawmakers to revive AI regulations after House blocks bill

4) Weekend Forecast: It's going to be wet this Mother's Day Weekend. Storms are expected today through Sunday. We have a marginal risk for severe weather. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Storms through the weekend

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