DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Murals in Tallahassee are drawing visitors and boosting business one month after the project was launched by the Knight Creative Communities Institute.

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Murals boost community morale and bring new foot traffic to the area, say community group and artists

"Art has the power to transform people and communities," artist Amanda VanStratum said. "It can transform a wall into a landmark. It can transform a street into a gathering place."

Matthew Forrest, known in the art world as "Briteso", has lived on the Southside for 20 years. He painted a mural featuring a lion, a nod to the area's home in Leon County.

"I went with the concept of a lion because we are in Leon County," Forrest said. "And just in general, the theme of pride and family that that represents."

Forrest said the high-traffic location has created opportunities to connect with the community.

"So that's actually one of the great things about painting down here is it's such a high traffic area that there's been a lot of chance to interact with people," Forrest said.

He said the benefits of public art extend beyond aesthetics.

"I think that really everywhere benefits from public art," Forrest said. "And there have been studies done to show that it improves the community and improves the morale of the people in the community."

Research from universities like New College of Florida highlights murals as a catalyst for community building and economic growth.

Betsy Couch, Executive Director of KCCI, said the murals are already making an impact on nearby businesses.

"Already we are hearing from local coffee shops, local breweries that they're seeing an uptick in foot traffic," Couch said. "And it's because people are coming to see the murals and then they're getting out and exploring and having lunch and going and walking or driving to check out some of the other assets in this area."

For Forrest, the reward is more personal.

"Ultimately, I just hope to put a smile on people's face, give them a moment of peace and happiness, and, you know, escape," Forrest said.

KCCI is building on the project's momentum with a free public artist panel next Tuesday. The event will offer a chance to connect with the Project. More information is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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