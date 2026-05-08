First To Know Weather - Storms Possible Today Through Mothers Day

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is very muggy out there this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to the mid 70s. Mostly cloudy skies overhead today, with showers, thundershowers, and stronger storms possible heading into the afternoon.

Showers and thundershowers can start to pick up around 12 P.M. There is a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather, but tornado chances are extremely low. Still gusts can become dangerous. Highs will be in the mid to low 80s, and upper 70s depending on how the showers play out. If you are in an area that gets a lot of rain, chances are your highs will be lower.

We are keeping a close eye on this weekend. Every day has a Marginal Risk for severe weather from today though Sunday. That being said the threats are all the same: Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and some hail. Tornado chances are extremely low at this time.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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