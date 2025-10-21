Midday Update: SNAP benefits in jeopardy, locals react, Residents speak on Levy Avenue Apts conditions, & more

October 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) SNAP benefits in jeopardy as government shutdown threatens food aid for millions. With SNAP in limbo, nonprofits and food pantries like Humanist of Tallahassee and Good Samaritan Network may become the first line of defense for families facing food insecurity.

SNAP benefits in jeopardy as government shutdown threatens food aid for millions

2) Shutdown strain: Valdosta residents brace for food and budget fallout. More than 1.3 million Georgians rely on SNAP, which could run out of funding by November if the shutdown continues.

Shutdown strain: Valdosta residents brace for food and budget fallout

3) Residents struggle with poor living conditions in Levy Avenue Apartments. Tenants at the Southwest Tallahassee apartment complex say they're living in unsafe and unhealthy conditions with overflowing trash, storm damage, and pest infestations.

Residents struggle with poor living conditions in Levy Avenue apartments

4) Tuesday Forecast: We have another clear, dry day ahead of us. We'll warm up into the low 80s. This pattern of cool mornings and warm afternoons will continue. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - A Dry Front Shakes Things Up (10-21-2025)

