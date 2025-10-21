First To Know Weather - A Dry Front Shakes Things Up (10-21-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another day like many others this time of year.

Skies remain sunny with only a few clouds to start us off, and temperatures this morning are fairly chilly. It may even be jacket or sweater weather in some areas, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is the coldest air we have felt since spring began.

As a dry front approaches tonight, humidity will increase, which can help hold some heat through tomorrow morning. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop again into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a wet front could bring some much needed showers. The forecast may still change, so stay with us for updates!

