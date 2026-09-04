Midday Update: Senior center fears funding loss, Vet shortage in rural Georgia, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, September 4th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Wakulla Senior Center could lose $100,000 in county funding if property tax reform passes in November. The center relies on county funding for meals, transportation, and Meals on Wheels. A contingency plan tied to Amendment 3 could eliminate that support.

Wakulla Senior Center could lose $100,000 in county funding if property tax reform passes in November

2) Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll help sell Amendment 3 as local opposition grows. Gov. Ron DeSantis says he will lend his political backing to a property-tax proposal facing growing opposition from local leaders who warn the savings could come with service cuts and higher fees.

Gov. Ron DeSantis says he'll help sell Amendment 3

3) Animal vet shortage affecting rural Georgia's agricultural economy. Rural large animal veterinarians earn significantly less than those in larger cities, and that gap is making it harder to fill a growing shortage in rural Georgia.

High student debt and low rural salaries are driving a large animal vet shortage in rural Georgia's agriculture economy

4) Maclay Boulevard reopens, Market District celebrates with block party. The opening follows a nearly year-long closure that cost some local businesses more than $1 million in revenue.

Maclay Boulevard reopens, Market District celebrates with block party after nearly a year of hardship

5) New Valdosta State University president outlines vision for student success and South Georgia growth. Dr. Donald Green, VSU's 11th president, is one month into the job and already visiting schools, hospitals, and colleges to build community ties.

New Valdosta State University president outlines vision for student success and South Georgia growth

6) Weekend Forecast: Scattered showers and storms will be present throughout a majority of the afternoon each day this weekend. It won't be a complete washout, but they will be in the come-and-go variety. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Stormy holiday weekend (9/4/2026)

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