WAKULLA COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Wakulla Senior Center could lose $100,000 in annual county funding if Amendment 3 passes on the November ballot, potentially forcing the nonprofit to cut jobs or entire departments to keep its doors open.

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Wakulla Senior Center could lose $100,000 in county funding if property tax reform passes in November

Wakulla County is among many Florida counties examining what budget adjustments would be necessary if property tax reform passes. One option in the county's contingency plan is eliminating funding to nonprofits, and the Wakulla Senior Center is among those that would be affected.

Every year, the center applies for funding from Wakulla County. Executive Director Lara Edwards said that money is essential to core services.

"Every year, as a nonprofit, we apply for funding from Wakulla County. The past couple years, we've gotten $100,000 a year, and those funds go towards meals and programs, Meals on Wheels, and then also transportation costs, meaning fuel and maintenance for our vehicles that supply transportation for Wakulla County citizens," Edwards said.

If that funding is cut, Edwards said the center would have to find another way to absorb the loss.

"Here at the Senior Center, we're going to need to figure out a way to cover that loss, whether it be the closing of a department, in particular, loss of jobs, which is hard because we already run a very streamlined process when it comes to managing all of our programs here at the senior center," Edwards said.

Despite the uncertainty, Edwards said the center's focus remains on the people it serves.

"Our priority here is the center. Our priority here is the seniors coming to the center, feeding them, letting them interact with each other, programs, crafts, just that social interaction, feeding the meals on wheels," Edwards said.

The center provides meals, recreation, and transportation to seniors in Wakulla County. For many, it is more than a place to get a meal — it is a community.

Gary Miley has been coming to the center since he moved to Wakulla in 2022. He said the center has had a meaningful impact on his life.

"I've been blessed by coming here. I've been blessed because of the people I've met. I've got friends that I never would have known, never would have met, had I not involved myself with the center," Miley said.

Miley described what the space means to seniors.

"We're social creatures, and being social creatures, we need a haven. We need an outlet, and this senior center is wonderful," Miley said.

The elimination of county nonprofit funding was announced as part of the county's contingency plan should Amendment 3 pass. The We Care Network and North Florida Medical Center are among the other nonprofits that would also be affected.

The county said the plan is not set in stone and could change before implementation. A public workshop is planned, though no date has been set. If the full bill is completed, the plan could be implemented by the 2027-28 fiscal year, beginning October 1, 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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