LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Valdosta State University's 11th President Donald Green is focused on graduation, workforce development, and new degree programs — with a goal of keeping South Georgia talent local.

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New Valdosta State University president outlines vision for student success and South Georgia growth

One month into the job, Valdosta State University's new president says his vision for the institution is starting to take shape.

Dr. Donald Green became VSU's 11th president on August 1st, after previously serving as president of Gordon State College in Barnesville, Georgia. There, his administration increased both retention and graduation rates. Now he's bringing that same focus to student success at VSU.

"One of the things that we're implementing now at VSU is a graduation message. From day one, when you show up here, you're here to graduate. You are here to complete, and we're going to do everything in that value proposition to help students to be able to complete and have an amazing life," Green said.

Green says his connection to VSU goes back years.

"10 years ago, I stepped on Valdosta State University's campus was when I was at Georgia Highlands, and I was immediately taken with the institution…and at that time, I said to myself, if there is ever an opportunity, I'd love to be the president at VSU," Green said.

Getting students to graduation is only part of the goal. Green wants more students connected with local employers before they leave campus — through internships, research and other workforce opportunities.

"Local employer relationships mean that we have graduates who are already tied into the local community, and by doing so, they stay. Because we need our talent to stay in South Georgia," Green said.

Within his first month, Green says he has already visited 9 high schools, South Georgia Medical Center, and Wiregrass Technical College to begin building those connections. He is also setting a benchmark for where he wants the university to be a year from now.

"In one year there would probably be four new degree programs that are truly unique, that change the brand of what Valdosta State University is. You're going to see far more students who are employed in internships or research opportunities with the community," Green said.

When I talked to students, they shared a variety of things they'd like to see from their new president.

"I want to see the president being more interactive with students on campus on a daily basis, like just saying hi, be a part of our videos that they record in the student union," Caldreonna Berrian, a VSU student, said.

"I want to see like new campus improvements, like build a new stadium, you know cause we have a very good campus; we have great activities going on, we got people walking around, everything is fun, but a new stadium would bring more to the Valdosta side," Trinton Bryant, a VSU student, said.

Green says VSU's academic offerings need to evolve with the workforce. He is looking at areas including engineering technology, biosciences, data science, robotics and drones.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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