First to Know Forecast: Stormy holiday weekend

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tropical moisture is dominating the Big Bend and south Georgia and will fire up showers and storms throughout the day.

The activity will move in from the south, so the coast will see showers throughout the morning, inland Big Bend will see the activity starting in the early afternoon, and south Georgia will see the activity starting at around 2-3 p.m..

With this much moisture in place, it doesn't take much daytime heating to get the showers going, so they are having an early start Friday morning.

Through the holiday weekend, expect similar conditions. Scattered showers and storms will mainly be seen throughout a majority of the afternoon each day. It won't be a complete wash out, but they will be in the come-and-go variety. So make sure any outdoor plans have a indoor back up.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s with feels like temperatures in the triple digits.

Make sure to grab an umbrella and plenty of water as you head out the door!

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.