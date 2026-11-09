Midday Update: Seminole County vote probe disputed, Outgoing Congress returns for busy week ahead, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, November 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FAMU student brings aspiring entrepreneurs together to learn and connect. Through Dreams to Reality, Jamielle Lawson is connecting college students with business owners/professionals who can share lessons on financial literacy and entrepreneurship.

FAMU student brings aspiring entrepreneurs together to learn and connect

2) UPDATE: Seminole County elections supervisor disputes probe into late vote upload on election day. In a statement sent to ABC 27, Ronald D. Foskey said, "There was no memory card, "discovered", "missing," or "found." He says all precinct card chain-of-custody protocols were followed and that all memory cards were accounted for on election night.

He says the Election Management System computer did not complete its program for the last precinct's memory card and therefore the Election Summary Report marked "Unofficial and Incomplete." The statement says the ballots counted, the ballot scanner tape, and the data within the memory cards agreed that a total of 2911 ballots were cast.

Wendi Lane

3) FAMU Harvest Fest highlights how gardening can help families access fresh food. The annual festival featured farm tours, cooking demonstrations, and gardening activities aimed at promoting healthy eating, food preservation, and community connections.

FAMU Harvest Fest highlights how gardening can help families access fresh food

4) Outgoing Congress returns for busy week of funding fights and a possible Hegseth impeachment vote. As a new Congress takes shape after last week's midterms, the outgoing Congress faces a packed agenda.

Outgoing Congress faces funding fights, possible Hegseth impeachment vote

5) Monday Forecast: We'll get into the upper 70s this afternoon. A cold front will approach Wednesday and Thursday, which can produce a few scattered showers. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Chilly mornings ahead

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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