First To Know Weather - Chillier Mornings Ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Grab those jackets as you head out the door. We in the low 50s and upper 40s to start us off this morning. By the afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s, which is still above average.

Skies are staying mostly sunny this afternoon, but a few clouds can pop up here and there. Winds stay low so it will be nice and comfortable.

A cold front will approach Wednesday and Thursday, which can produce a few scattered showers, but the bigger story will be the temperature drop off. We are going to be well below average starting Friday.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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