Missed memory card containing nearly 400 votes changes Georgia State House D 154 race: Secretary of State

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he has opened an investigation into Seminole County’s late upload of several hundred Election Day votes.

Election officials discovered the issue during post-election checks. The Secretary of State said the office identified 388 more votes recorded than votes cast in Seminole County.

County election officials were notified of the issue and it was found that a memory card containing election results was not uploaded to the county’s management system.

The Secretary of State said the missing memory card changed the outcome of the State House District 154 race. Before the discovery, incumbent State Representative Gerald Green trailed by less than 100 votes; after the results were included, he now leads by 262.

"Our office identified a significant discrepancy, alerted county officials, and uncovered a failure to properly upload election results. This oversight didn't just affect the numbers - it changed who was leading an election. That is unacceptable, and we intend to find out exactly how it happened," said Secretary Raffensperger.

County officials have until Monday to certify results.

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