Midday Update: Security ramps up at North Florida Fair, Project Annie cancels Thanksgiving meal, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, November 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) What's next for Georgia House District 154? Seminole County turns to state after vote count flips race. Seminole County's election reporting issue has flipped the outcome in Georgia House District 154, and one candidate says the uncertainty could erode voter confidence.

What's next for Georgia House District 154? Seminole County turns to state after vote count flips race

2) Fair officials ramp up security at North Florida Fair after social media posts spark safety concerns. The Leon County Sheriff's Office found no credible threat but is adding deputies, metal detectors, and a face-covering ban at this year's North Florida Fair.

Fair officials boost security with metal detectors and more deputies after online safety concerns

3) Project Annie cancels Thanksgiving meal. After 28 years of providing Thanksgiving meals to the community, Annie Johnson says a building transition will keep Project Annie's annual event from happening this year.

Project Annie cancels Thanksgiving meal

4) Hegseth calls impeachment effort a ‘farce’ ahead of possible House vote. The House could vote Tuesday to impeach Pete Hegseth over the Iran war, a move that could make him just the third Cabinet member ever impeached.

Hegseth calls impeachment effort a ‘farce’ ahead of possible House vote

5) Tuesday Forecast: We'll get into the upper 70s to low 80s today. A cold front and shortwave approaching. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First to Know Weather - Moistures slowly returns

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