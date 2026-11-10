SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Seminole County is now turning to the state for help on how to move forward in the contested Georgia House District 154 race. Members of the county's Board of Elections told ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence Monday the county attorney is communicating with the Secretary of State's office to discuss next steps and guidance.

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What's next for Georgia House District 154? Seminole County turns to state after vote count flips race

That outreach comes after the Georgia Secretary of State's office released a statement Friday. The following day, Saturday, Elections Supervisor Ron Foskey posted a statement on the county's Board of Elections Facebook page. In the statement, Foskey says no memory card was missing and the issue involved the county's election reporting system not completing its final verification process.

The stakes are high. The county's final report added 388 votes to the initial results, putting Republican incumbent Gerald Greene ahead by 262 votes. Democratic candidate Harry James initially led the race before the results changed.

James says the issue goes beyond the outcome of his race.

"It's not Harry James that loses. It's the citizens, we as people, lose when our democracy doesn't work the way it's supposed to.....it creates doubt in our process that people lose faith in," James said.

Different explanations from election officials have raised questions about how the results were reported, and James says the uncertainty affects voters and the community in Seminole County.

ABC 27's Vanessa Lawrence reached out to Representative Greene for his response to the updated election results and, as of this reporting, no response has been received.

What comes next remains to be determined. The county's deadline to certify the election results is Monday. After certification, the county and the Secretary of State's office will have to determine what steps come next.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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