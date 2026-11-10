First To Know Weather - Moisture Is Slowly Returning

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid 40s and low 50s this morning. It is very chilly, but we will warm up quickly. By 10 A.M. we will be well into the 60s, and climb into the upper 70s and low 80s by the late afternoon.

Like yesterday we do have some fog, but unlike yesterday it is more isolated, and less dense. However, still have caution going through those areas. While we are starting off sunnier, we have more clouds rolling in for the afternoon. These will last through the night and into tomorrow.

A cold front and shortwave approaching. The shortwave can fire off some showers tomorrow, but the chances are low for anything significant. The front, on the other hand, has more of an impact. While rain chances are low with the front the temperatures will come crashing down into winter-like 30s for the weekend.

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