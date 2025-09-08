Midday Update: Second Harvest talks food insecurity during Hunger Action Month, Deadly Leon Co. Crash, & more

September 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Second Harvest uses Hunger Action Month to raise greater awareness of local food insecurity. According to the Second Harvest, the Big Bend is home to five of the top ten counties in Florida with the highest rates of food insecurity.

Hunger Action Month

2) Playing for 35: Seminoles showing love and support for Ethan Pritchard. Freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard remains hospitalized after being shot last weekend in Havana. Players wore armbands with his number 35, and carried his jersey onto the field.

Playing for 35: Seminoles Rally Around Injured Teammate Ethan Pritchard

3) FHP searching for driver in deadly Leon Co. crash. A Tallahassee man was killed in a pedestrian accident Saturday night off Blountstown Highway west of Jay Bird Lane at 8:30 p.m.. Troopers are searching for the driver involved. A vehicle description had not been released.

4) Monday Forecast: Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with scattered storms expected during the afternoon hours. Rain will stick around for a couple of days before we dry out. First to Know Meteorologist Jillain Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Sunny start with late afternoon showers (09/08/2025)

